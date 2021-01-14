First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, an increase of 470.7% from the December 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

NASDAQ FTRI opened at $12.89 on Thursday. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a twelve month low of $7.23 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.78% of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

