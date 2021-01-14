First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) Position Lessened by CX Institutional

CX Institutional reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,479 shares during the period. CX Institutional owned 0.37% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 121.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 37.2% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF stock opened at $45.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.01. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $34.82 and a 52 week high of $45.33.

