First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,924 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned about 0.07% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $4,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 169,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 269.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LMBS opened at $51.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.57. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $52.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%.

