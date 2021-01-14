First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Trading Down 0.6%

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY)’s stock price was down 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.39 and last traded at $13.49. Approximately 25,739 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 470% from the average daily volume of 4,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.57.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.63.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMY. UBS Group AG grew its position in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 64.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 19.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 5.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the period.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:FMY)

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

