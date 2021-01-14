First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a decrease of 49.7% from the December 15th total of 66,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 162,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of FPL stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.86. The stock had a trading volume of 196,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,301. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $9.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.47 and its 200 day moving average is $4.09.

Get First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 61.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the third quarter worth $242,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 3.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 154,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the third quarter worth $565,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 28.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 213,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 46,810 shares during the period.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Company Profile

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.