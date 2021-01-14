First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Shares Purchased by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 50.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,758 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,130,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,149 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,710,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,897,000 after buying an additional 699,812 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 5,684.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 322,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,212,000 after acquiring an additional 316,856 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 989,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,370,000 after buying an additional 297,951 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 399.8% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 301,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,221,000 after buying an additional 241,118 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.01. The company had a trading volume of 14,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,710. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.16. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $49.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. This is a boost from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

