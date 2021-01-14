First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Bought by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $3,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIXD. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 189,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,688 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $8,257,000. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 208,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,401,000 after purchasing an additional 25,674 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 221.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 180,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,926,000 after purchasing an additional 124,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 340.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 121,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,701,000 after purchasing an additional 94,127 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.43. 23,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,416. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $45.38 and a 1-year high of $58.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.85 and its 200-day moving average is $55.05.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $8.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.21%.

