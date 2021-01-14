First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Shares Purchased by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned 0.15% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,600,000 after acquiring an additional 25,768 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.88 on Thursday, reaching $127.02. 632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,948. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.10 and a fifty-two week high of $127.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.89.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

