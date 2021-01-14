First Trust Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of First Trust Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB) dropped 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.47 and last traded at $19.50. Approximately 2,329 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 135% from the average daily volume of 991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.52.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Trading LLC grew its position in First Trust Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage ETF by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 22,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 12,365 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $513,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $671,000.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.