FirstBlood (1ST) Price Up 15.5% This Week

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. FirstBlood has a total market capitalization of $13.09 million and approximately $119.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FirstBlood has traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar. One FirstBlood token can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000389 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00046478 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005406 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.34 or 0.00381832 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00038221 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,615.03 or 0.04101887 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00013365 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00012671 BTC.

FirstBlood Token Profile

FirstBlood (1ST) is a token. Its launch date was September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,370 tokens. The official website for FirstBlood is firstblood.io . FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio

Buying and Selling FirstBlood

FirstBlood can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstBlood directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirstBlood should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FirstBlood using one of the exchanges listed above.

