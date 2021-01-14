FirstMark Horizon Acquisition (OTCMKTS:FMACU) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMACU) fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.75 and last traded at $11.75. 14,432 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $11.88.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.05.

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FMACU)

There is no company description available for FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp.

