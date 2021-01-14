Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) is Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s 6th Largest Position

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,077,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,600 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for 3.9% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned approximately 0.46% of Fiserv worth $350,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital raised its stake in Fiserv by 2.0% during the third quarter. Grace Capital now owns 4,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 3.9% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv by 3.9% during the third quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in Fiserv by 46.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $109.36. The stock had a trading volume of 129,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,291,475. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.50 and a 12-month high of $125.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.45 and its 200 day moving average is $104.26. The company has a market capitalization of $73.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. Research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FISV shares. CSFB raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.13.

In other news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,200 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total value of $240,834.00. Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,214,555,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,221,373 shares of company stock valued at $2,225,116,182. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

