Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Given New $215.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Guggenheim from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Five Below from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Five Below from $146.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Five Below from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.26.

Get Five Below alerts:

Shares of Five Below stock traded up $2.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $195.19. 5,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,560. Five Below has a twelve month low of $47.53 and a twelve month high of $195.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. Five Below had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $476.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Five Below will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 20,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.71, for a total transaction of $3,194,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,987,590.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP George Hill sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $809,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,774,546.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,461 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,259 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in Five Below by 62.5% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 46.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Five Below during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.