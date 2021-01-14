Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX)’s share price shot up 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.08 and last traded at $15.96. 748,760 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 700,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.96.

FPRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Five Prime Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from $9.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.21.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.85 and its 200-day moving average is $9.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.09 million, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 4.40.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million. Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 554.71% and a negative return on equity of 75.84%. Equities research analysts expect that Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Prime Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 30,000 shares of Five Prime Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $149,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 7,393,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $149,271,534.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 234.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 165,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 115,767 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 1,800.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 216,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 205,576 shares during the last quarter. 67.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Prime Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FPRX)

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

