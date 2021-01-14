Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) PT Raised to $200.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens upgraded Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Five9 from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Five9 from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Five9 from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.11.

NASDAQ:FIVN traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $174.83. 1,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,258. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.15. Five9 has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $187.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -331.47 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $112.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Welch sold 14,572 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total value of $2,211,301.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,940,134.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 718 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $112,661.38. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 88,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,910,385.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,125 shares of company stock valued at $11,507,675 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,121,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Five9 during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Five9 during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Five9 by 24.0% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

