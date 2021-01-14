Flagstar Bancorp (FBC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.39 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $1.56. The business had revenue of $632.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.68 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 22.68%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Flagstar Bancorp to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:FBC opened at $43.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.83. Flagstar Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.76 and a 12 month high of $43.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 5.78%.

In related news, Director Peter Schoels sold 4,587,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $150,016,056.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Matlin sold 9,112,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $275,112,563.95. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on FBC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

