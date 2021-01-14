Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund (NYSE:FLC) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) shares shot up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.79 and last traded at $22.64. 45,757 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 43,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.46.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.08.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.132 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 38.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $484,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $489,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 482,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,562,000 after purchasing an additional 15,330 shares during the last quarter.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund (NYSE:FLC)

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.