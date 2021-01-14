Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund (NYSE:FLC) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) shares shot up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.79 and last traded at $22.64. 45,757 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 43,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.46.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.08.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.132 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund (NYSE:FLC)
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.
