Flamingo Hits Market Capitalization of $23.28 Million (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One Flamingo token can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000393 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Flamingo has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Flamingo has a total market cap of $23.28 million and approximately $7.62 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00032239 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00105305 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00058565 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.71 or 0.00227264 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000625 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,847.84 or 0.85751643 BTC.

Flamingo Profile

Flamingo’s launch date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance . The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance

Buying and Selling Flamingo

Flamingo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

