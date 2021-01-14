FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Stock Position Boosted by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 159.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 82,421 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.16% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $36,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,830,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 6,426.7% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock traded down $2.99 on Thursday, reaching $272.74. 3,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,417. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.51 and a twelve month high of $329.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $271.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.81.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $585.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other FLEETCOR Technologies news, CFO Eric Dey sold 47,941 shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.26, for a total value of $13,244,180.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,822,361.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLT. Mizuho decreased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. 140166 lowered their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Bank of America raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.89.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.