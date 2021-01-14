Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Stock Price Up 11.3%

Shares of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) rose 11.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.34 and last traded at $13.09. Approximately 653,729 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 469,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.76.

FLXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $23.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.59 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adam Muzikant sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $44,575.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,554.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark S. Levine sold 6,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $76,006.77. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 107,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,707.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,907 shares of company stock valued at $188,175 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $40,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $126,000.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

