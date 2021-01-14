Flit Token (FLT) Trading 10.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Flit Token (CURRENCY:FLT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Flit Token has a total market cap of $703.02 and $3,234.00 worth of Flit Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Flit Token has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar. One Flit Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.18 or 0.00390051 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,578.03 or 1.00128912 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00016759 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003369 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00016112 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 375.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001935 BTC.

About Flit Token

FLT is a PoS/PoW/PoT token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2014. Flit Token’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,350,000,000 tokens. The official website for Flit Token is flittoken.com . Flit Token’s official Twitter account is @fluttercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Flit Token is medium.com/@flittoken

Flit Token Token Trading

Flit Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flit Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flit Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flit Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

