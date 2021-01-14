FLO Reaches Market Cap of $2.01 Million (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. FLO has a total market cap of $2.01 million and approximately $39,648.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FLO has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. One FLO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FLO alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003385 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003601 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000062 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000131 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000103 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO (FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 tokens. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

FLO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.