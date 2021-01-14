Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Shares Down 7.9%

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) shares were down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.37 and last traded at $18.43. Approximately 590,814 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 497,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FLUX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flux Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Flux Power in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Get Flux Power alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $220.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.72.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Flux Power Holdings, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Flux Power stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 158,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned about 1.32% of Flux Power as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

About Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX)

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Flux Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flux Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.