Flying Eagle Acquisition (NYSE:FEAC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $27.40

Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FEAC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.40 and last traded at $26.12, with a volume of 4452582 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.31.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.92 and a 200 day moving average of $13.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flying Eagle Acquisition by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Flying Eagle Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Flying Eagle Acquisition by 7,545.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 15,090 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Flying Eagle Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Flying Eagle Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. 40.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

