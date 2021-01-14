FNB Protocol Price Tops $0.0046 (FNB)

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. FNB Protocol has a market capitalization of $11.01 million and $4.12 million worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FNB Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, FNB Protocol has traded 28% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About FNB Protocol

FNB Protocol (CRYPTO:FNB) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2018. FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,377,943,413 coins. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FNB protocol creates a new ecosystem by issuing and distributing franchise tokens based on the FNB token issuance actually used in the advertising platform and inter-user compensation system. “

FNB Protocol Coin Trading

FNB Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FNB Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FNB Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

