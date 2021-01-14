Focus Universal (NASDAQ:FCUV) Trading Down 2.9%

Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ:FCUV)’s stock price fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.00. 3,700 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 2,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.12.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.31.

Focus Universal (NASDAQ:FCUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter.

Focus Universal Inc develops and manufactures smart instrumentation platform and device. The company offers Ubiquitor, a wireless sensor device with a universal sensor node and gateway system that uses a computer or mobile device as the output display module that displays the readings of various probe modules.

