Folgory Coin (FLG) Tops 1-Day Volume of $152,519.00

Folgory Coin (CURRENCY:FLG) traded 17.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 14th. Over the last seven days, Folgory Coin has traded 2,983.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Folgory Coin has a market capitalization of $5.41 million and $152,519.00 worth of Folgory Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Folgory Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000795 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00041680 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005344 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $145.93 or 0.00375973 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00039093 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,539.21 or 0.03965519 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00012983 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Folgory Coin Token Profile

Folgory Coin is a token. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2019. Folgory Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,525,493 tokens. Folgory Coin’s official Twitter account is @Folgory1 . Folgory Coin’s official website is folgory.com

Buying and Selling Folgory Coin

Folgory Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Folgory Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Folgory Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Folgory Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

