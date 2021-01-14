Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Purchased by Community Bank of Raymore

Community Bank of Raymore raised its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 42.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 105,000 shares during the period. Ford Motor comprises about 1.3% of Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 2,070.2% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 43,295 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 41,300 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 39.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 126,762 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 35,596 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 505,132 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 3.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 189,474 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 6,482 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 6.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,759,841 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,379,000 after buying an additional 163,565 shares in the last quarter. 48.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE F traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.17. 110,509,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,427,117. The company has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a PE ratio of -254.25, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.05 and its 200-day moving average is $7.65.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $34.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.70 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ford Motor from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

