Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY) Trading Up 38.1%

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY) shares were up 38.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $108.60 and last traded at $107.75. Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.00 and a 200 day moving average of $61.23.

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. manufactures, assembles, imports, exports, and sells motor vehicles and spare parts in Turkey. It offers commercial, transit and transit custom, and transit courier vehicles; and cargo trucks, as well as engines and powertrain products for trucks and transit vehicles. The company also imports and sells passenger cars.

