Foresight VCT (FTV.L) (LON:FTV) Trading Down 4.2%

Foresight VCT (FTV.L) (LON:FTV) shares fell 4.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 57 ($0.74) and last traded at GBX 57 ($0.74). 3,194 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 16,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59.50 ($0.78).

The stock has a market capitalization of £117.47 million and a PE ratio of 17.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 59.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 57.60.

Foresight VCT (FTV.L) Company Profile (LON:FTV)

Foresight VCT plc is a venture capital trust (VCT). The principal activity of the Company is to make investments in unquoted or alternative investment market (AiM)-listed companies in the United Kingdom. The Company invests in ordinary shares, planned exit shares and infrastructure shares. The investment objective of the ordinary shares fund is to provide private investors with attractive returns from a portfolio of investments in unquoted companies in the United Kingdom.

