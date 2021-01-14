Forestar Group (FOR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 21st. Analysts expect Forestar Group to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $347.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.80 million. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 6.53%. On average, analysts expect Forestar Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FOR opened at $21.84 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 2.20. Forestar Group has a 1 year low of $9.43 and a 1 year high of $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

FOR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised Forestar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

