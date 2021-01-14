Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Upgraded to Positive by OTR Global

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) was upgraded by stock analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FTNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. DA Davidson raised shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Fortinet from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Fortinet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.04.

FTNT traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $148.25. The company had a trading volume of 15,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,262. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.18. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $70.20 and a 1 year high of $155.31. The company has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. The company had revenue of $651.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,696 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $783,699.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $238,995.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 18,155 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,723,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,408 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,686 shares of company stock worth $4,999,532 over the last 90 days. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Fortinet by 12,525.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,543,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,023,000 after purchasing an additional 20,381,220 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,199,515 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,319,414,000 after acquiring an additional 218,524 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 107.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,402,269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $467,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,222 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 11.3% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,273,326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $150,011,000 after acquiring an additional 129,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 22.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 873,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,951,000 after purchasing an additional 157,637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

