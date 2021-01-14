Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $23.57

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.57 and last traded at $23.48, with a volume of 1092 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

FTAI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.82.

The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.65.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.17). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 31.23%. The business had revenue of $83.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 35,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the third quarter valued at $4,301,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 67.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,400,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167,322 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 10.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 450,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after acquiring an additional 44,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 22.2% in the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 27,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile (NYSE:FTAI)

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

