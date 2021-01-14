Fortuna Price Down 8.7% This Week (FOTA)

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. In the last week, Fortuna has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. One Fortuna token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Fortuna has a total market capitalization of $518,753.07 and approximately $995.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00041778 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005447 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.46 or 0.00375046 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00040711 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,510.70 or 0.03977061 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00013260 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Fortuna Token Profile

Fortuna (CRYPTO:FOTA) is a token. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 tokens. The official message board for Fortuna is medium.com/@Fota . Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fortuna is www.fota.io . The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain

Fortuna Token Trading

Fortuna can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

