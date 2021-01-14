Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) to report $44.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $44.50 million and the lowest is $44.18 million. Four Corners Property Trust reported sales of $40.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full-year sales of $170.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $170.68 million to $170.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $189.89 million, with estimates ranging from $186.13 million to $193.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Four Corners Property Trust.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 45.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FCPT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 41,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 23.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 23.8% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FCPT opened at $27.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 0.78. Four Corners Property Trust has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $32.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.317 per share. This is a boost from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.37%.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

