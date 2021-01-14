Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB) Shares Down 0.4%

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB)’s share price traded down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.40 and last traded at $23.44. 50,993 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 195,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.54.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.55 and a 200 day moving average of $20.55.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. CWM LLC owned about 0.09% of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

