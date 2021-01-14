Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL) Shares Down 0.1%

Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL)’s stock price was down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.00 and last traded at $25.00. Approximately 671 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.02.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.28.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF stock. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF makes up about 1.1% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

