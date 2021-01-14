Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) Stock Price Down 4%

Franklin Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:FKWL) shares fell 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.06 and last traded at $20.24. 9,888 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 10,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.08.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Wireless from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.79. The company has a market capitalization of $234.30 million, a PE ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.14.

Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.45. Franklin Wireless had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $62.57 million for the quarter.

Franklin Wireless Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FKWL)

Franklin Wireless Corp. engages in the provision of wireless solutions and sale of wireless access products. It offers hardware and software products that support machine-to-machine (M2M) applications and the Internet of Things (IoT), such as mobile hotspots, routers and modems. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

