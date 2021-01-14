FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 558,900 shares, an increase of 64.3% from the December 15th total of 340,100 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 968,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of FreightCar America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

FreightCar America stock opened at $2.89 on Thursday. FreightCar America has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.01.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The transportation company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.07). FreightCar America had a negative net margin of 69.29% and a negative return on equity of 54.13%. The business had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FreightCar America will post -3.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James R. Meyer purchased 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.61 per share, for a total transaction of $45,675.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,358.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James R. Meyer purchased 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $44,550.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 209,055 shares in the company, valued at $413,928.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 50,500 shares of company stock worth $114,230. Insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of FreightCar America during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of FreightCar America during the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 36,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of FreightCar America during the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including covered hopper cars; open top hoppers; coil gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flat cars; and non-intermodal flat cars.

