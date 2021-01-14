Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.39 and last traded at $36.76. 353,928 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 221,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.52.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FREQ shares. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Frequency Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Frequency Therapeutics from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.58.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. Frequency Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a negative net margin of 68.59%. The firm had revenue of $11.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher R. Loose sold 8,000 shares of Frequency Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $184,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,834,986. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 15,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $327,008.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,122,493.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,300 shares of company stock worth $5,803,522 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Frequency Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Frequency Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $303,000. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FREQ)

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

