Fresnillo Plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Short Interest Update

Fresnillo Plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decrease of 42.5% from the December 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

FNLPF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on Fresnillo in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “add” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresnillo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Get Fresnillo alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS FNLPF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.41. 21,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,037. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.00 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.49. Fresnillo has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $18.11.

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. Fresnillo Plc has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

Read More: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.