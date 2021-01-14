Frontier Developments plc (FDEV.L) (LON:FDEV) Hits New 52-Week High at $3,440.00

Frontier Developments plc (FDEV.L) (LON:FDEV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,440 ($44.94) and last traded at GBX 3,260 ($42.59), with a volume of 188010 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,375 ($44.09).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,887.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,444.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.33, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market cap of £1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 82.74.

In other news, insider Charles Cotton sold 25,000 shares of Frontier Developments plc (FDEV.L) stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,620 ($34.23), for a total transaction of £655,000 ($855,761.69).

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

