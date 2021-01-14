FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Short Interest Up 73.7% in December

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a growth of 73.7% from the December 15th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of FS Bancorp stock traded down $2.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.77. 10,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,304. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FS Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $63.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.44.

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $1.20. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 25.17%. The firm had revenue of $36.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.95 million. Analysts predict that FS Bancorp will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 572 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total transaction of $28,216.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,947.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 1,071 shares of company stock worth $57,993 in the last ninety days. 9.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSBW. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 423.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 15,091 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in FS Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $335,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in FS Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $312,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in FS Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in FS Bancorp by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of FS Bancorp from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.