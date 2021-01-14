FSBT API Token (FSBT) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $37,781.00

FSBT API Token (CURRENCY:FSBT) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. During the last week, FSBT API Token has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FSBT API Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0231 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FSBT API Token has a market cap of $80,973.54 and $37,781.00 worth of FSBT API Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FSBT API Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00046183 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005503 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.56 or 0.00379871 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00037601 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,566.13 or 0.04059375 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00013470 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00013091 BTC.

FSBT API Token Profile

FSBT is a token. Its genesis date was November 16th, 2017. FSBT API Token’s total supply is 3,699,483 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,509,535 tokens. The official message board for FSBT API Token is medium.com/fortysevenblog . The official website for FSBT API Token is www.fortyseven.io . The Reddit community for FSBT API Token is /r/FortySevenBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FSBT API Token’s official Twitter account is @47foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Forty Seven Bank is a financial technology start-up aiming to provide high quality, secure and user-friendly banking services for individual and institutional consumers, which will be fully recognised by the financial authorities and compliant with regulatory framework. FSBT is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum. It's used within the platform and gives its holders several benefits, making them top priority customers of the bank according to loyalty program and will get loyalty rewards on yearly basis based on performance of the bank. “

FSBT API Token Token Trading

FSBT API Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FSBT API Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FSBT API Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FSBT API Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FSBT API Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FSBT API Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.