FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Stock Price Down 8%

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)’s stock price dropped 8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.68 and last traded at $17.60. Approximately 84,902,992 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 76,940,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.14.

FCEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of FuelCell Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FuelCell Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.88 and a beta of 5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCEL. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

