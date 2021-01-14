Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Cuts Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC reduced its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in shares of Amgen by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 24,193 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,994,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 11.8% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 25,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Amgen from $286.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $308.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.92.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock traded up $4.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $242.57. 95,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,535,096. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.46. The company has a market capitalization of $141.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.05 and a twelve month high of $264.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

