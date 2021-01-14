Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $10.73 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lessened its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,444 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,390 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $10,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in shares of Adobe by 216.7% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Adobe from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $562.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $521.27.

In related news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.90, for a total value of $1,923,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,822,319.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.38, for a total value of $293,628.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,862,868.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,148 shares of company stock worth $3,845,820 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $8.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $463.54. The company had a trading volume of 120,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,799,634. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $487.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $473.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Read More: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.