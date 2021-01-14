Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $12.16 Million Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,251 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.5% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $12,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 84.5% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 334,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,781,000 after acquiring an additional 153,325 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 31,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,821,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 3,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEF stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $118.15. 333,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,109,040. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.09 and a twelve month high of $123.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.21.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

