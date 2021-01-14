Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $15.07 Million Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lowered its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,511 shares during the quarter. The Clorox makes up approximately 1.8% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC owned approximately 0.06% of The Clorox worth $15,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 57.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Clorox stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $193.79. The company had a trading volume of 28,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,486. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $201.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 26th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLX. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Clorox in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on The Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.53.

In other news, insider Benno O. Dorer sold 417,022 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total value of $83,788,060.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 293,341 shares in the company, valued at $58,938,073.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 9,916 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total value of $1,985,084.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,932,033.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 473,319 shares of company stock worth $95,666,491 over the last three months. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

