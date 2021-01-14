Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $4.23 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,852 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $287,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $427,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $943,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 23,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 11,877 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $132.67. 53,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,653,600. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.12. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $70.56 and a 52-week high of $132.34.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

